Friday Forecast: Warm and Sunny conditions stick around into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly Sunny conditions stick around this weekend and start of next week

Humidity is also on the rise with temperatures pushing 90F at times this weekend

Rain chances return to the board by the start of next week

With high pressure overhead to the east we'll see southeasterly flow in place here in Corpus Christi for the time being with increasing humidity. As a result temperatures push into the upper 80s and potentially lower 90s by Sunday and Monday. By the middle of next week we'll see temperatures come back down to the lower 80s with rain chances also returning to the seven day forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny Skies

Temperature: 86F

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Humid

Temperature: 64F

Winds: S-SE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

Temperature: 87F

Winds: S-SE 10-20 mph

