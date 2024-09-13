Friday Forecast: Sunny conditions continue through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are finally at the end of the week, headed into our weekend. We have a hot one ahead of us as we start to see temperatures heat up and dew points increase. This will give us a small chance of seeing rain this weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We begin to warm up in the low 90s for out high all week and into the weekend. There will be increased moisture in our western counties as Tropical Storm Ileana pushes east towards the Mexican coast, bringing moisture values to the west of Texas. This will be our best opportunity to see rain chances this weekend, but it will be minimal.

With the increased moisture, dew points will increase causing the air to feel muggy once again. As Francine is now a Post Tropical Cyclone, winds have shifted back to the southeast, drawing in more moisture, versus the north winds we had seen this past week, keeping us a bit cooler throughout the day.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny with light winds

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny with higher feels-like temps

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great weekend!