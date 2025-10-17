Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and 80s/90s for daytime highs

Sunrise Forecast: Friday, October 17th, 2025
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Mostly Sunny skies today take us into the 80s and 90s for daytime highs
  • Rain chances look isolated at best this morning into the early afternoon
  • Daytime highs remain above average through the next seven days hovering around ~90F
  • Rain chances through the rest of the seven day forecast are looking minimal for now as well

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny Skies

Temperature: 89F

Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Calm, and Cool

Temperature: 73F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly Sunny Skies and a little more humid

Temperature: 90F

Winds: S 5-10 mph

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!

