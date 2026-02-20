Friday forecast looks warm and foggy— hopefully with a few showers, too!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Areas of dense fog overnight

Warm temps continue

A few showers possible Friday

Warm and muggy!

Fog is making a comeback tonight. While the worst of it looks to happen before the general morning commute, visibility will be reduced for some neighborhoods until noon. A marine Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. on Friday. It's best to give yourself some extra time to head out the door! Expect 'filtered sunshine' before the clouds decrease around midday. Highs will return to the low to middle 80s with an onshore breeze and muggy conditions.

Our best chance of measurable rain arrives in the form of a few showers on Friday and Saturday. Rain is more probable on Saturday morning, but bon't expect buckets of rain, but anything is appreciated. Our next cold front arrives on Saturday. Before the front, conditions will be damp and muggy; after the front, fire danger and chilly mornings. This cold front will bring 'sweater weather' to the Bus Stop Forecast early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: Foggy & damp

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Friday: Decreasing clouds, muggy, a few showers

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Friday night: Foggy & damp, a few showers

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great evening!