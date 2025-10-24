Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friday could see passing showers before cooler weather moves in for next week

Sunrise Forecast: Friday, October 24th, 2025
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend you made it to Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Isolated passing showers possible today are brief similar to yesterday
  • Feels like temps still in the upper 90s with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s
  • Better rain chance for tomorrow, but model uncertainty is high on how far south the system pushes(affecting how much if any we see in Corpus Christi)

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny afternoon after isolated AM showers

Temperature: 90F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Humid

Temperature: 75F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Mostly Sunny, Isolated Thunderstorms

Temperature: 91F

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!

