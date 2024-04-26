FRI-YAY: Summer, is that you?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! If this warm weather draws you to the beach, please beware of strong rip currents!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Wind gusts to 45 mph

High rip current risk

Heat Index: 90-95ºF



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy skies and windy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SSE 25-35 mph, gusts to 45 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy and windy

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy, still muggy and windy

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SSE 25-35 mph, gusts to 45 mph

Have a safe and fun weekend!