CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Muggy mornings ahead

Chance of showers Friday and beyond!

It may not feel like fall with the return of that familiar 'air-you-can-wear' to the Coastal Bend, but try not to complain. We need the muggy air so that rain can return to our forecast— and that's just what to expect for Friday. The morning may begin with patches of fog for the early commute. A few isolated showers are expected near the coast, especially during the afternoon when temperatures warm to the lower 90s. Expect this to be the trend throughout the weekend. A coastal trough, or 'wrinkle' of low pressure, should help promote showers — the afternoon sea breeze will also pitch in to keep showers in the forecast over the next few days.

FRI-YAY FORECAST: Lots of sun, more clouds, and the return of rain chances

The rain will be sparse and widely spread across the Coastal Bend, but opportunities for rain continue into next week! A little goes a long way — estimated rainfall accumulations are looking modest, but hopeful with a few tenths of an inch expected over the next week. I'm watching the big weather picture: our next cold front could arrive a week from now. It's too early to say how strong it might be or when it will arrive, so for now we'll keep our fingers crossed!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Fri-YAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Friday night: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Have a terrific evening!