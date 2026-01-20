FREEZE WARNING: Sunday low temps will be near freezing across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Saturday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A Freeze Warning will be in effect Sunday 4-9 a.m.

Below freezing temps expected inland

Watching rain chances next week

LIGHT FREEZE EXPECTED

The Coastal Bend will wake up to upper 20s and lower 30s on Sunday morning! It's best to once again prepare for a light freeze across inland neighborhoods. Morning low temps will fall below freezing for neighborhoods west of HWY 77. Tender plants and exposed pipes should be prepped ahead of time! Don't forget your pets and your people; make sure they have a place to stay warm. Wind chills will be in the 20s for many neighborhoods.

Rainfall

The forecast for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day look great! Another second cold front arrives Monday night into Tuesday. Confidence is growing in favor of a soggy Tuesday and Wednesday next week (yay)! Expect widely scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall estimates still look ambitious: between 0.5-1.0 inches by Thursday! If this pans out, we should be caught up for our expected January rainfall in many neighborhoods!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Saturday night: Clear and COLD!

Temperature: Low 36ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Saturday: Sunny and chilly

Temperature: High 60ºF

Winds: N/E 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Clear, but warmer

Temperature: Low 40ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a wonderful weekend!