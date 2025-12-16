CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Temps are warming up

Rain return late Tuesday night

Warmer end to the week

Warming up

Don't expect Tuesday morning to be as cold as Monday. Morning low temps will only fall to the upper 40s, but layer up because it won't be cold all day! While there will be more clouds than sunshine on Tuesday, afternoon highs will warm to the upper 60s/low 70s. By Thursday, highs will reach the lower 80s! Of course, another cold front will arrive on Friday to bring to temps down a notch.

Rain returns

Rain chances will be on the rise Tuesday night. Expect a few isolated showers to blossom into decent downpours on Wednesday. Expect widely scattered showers to move across our neighborhoods on Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall accumulations will range from 0.10" - 0.50" across the Coastal Bend. At this point, it looks like the highest totals will be for coastal neighborhoods. Drier conditions return on Thursday.

FORECAST: Warming up with a good drink of rain on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: Partly cloudy, warmer

Temperature: Low 47ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: High 70ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Tuesday night: Isolated showers

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Have a great evening!