FORECAST: Temperatures and humidity slowly rebound

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy St. Patrick's Day!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Breezy winds become onshore
- Temps on the rise
- No rain this week
The cool temps are rebounding this week. Today's highs topped out in the mid to upper 60s, but the windshift this afternoon was a big help. Now that winds are coming from an onsore direction, humidity will keep our temps from fluctuating too drastically. Wednesday morning will be a little warmer; most neighborhoods will wake up in the low 50s and warm up to the upper 70s on Wednesday. Afternoons will be much warmer each day, with some neighborhoods reaching the low 90s by Saturday!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 52ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Mostly clear, breezy, warmer
Temperature: High 79ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 56ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Have a great evening!