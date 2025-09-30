FORECAST: Pleasant start to the week before humidity rebounds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Fall feeling continues through midweek

Chance of showers later this week

What a nice start to the week! Many neighborhoods woke up to the middle and upper 60s. Since there's less humidity around the Coastal Bend, it's creating a nice 'fall feeling' in the air. But all good things must come to an end, right? We'll still enjoy this pleasant weather pattern for most of the week. Expect morning low temperatures in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 90s. You'll start to notice the 'air-you-can-wear' feeling return by about Wednesday night into Thursday. But that's not a bad thing! With more water in the air around us, rain chances will return on Friday as a 'wrinkle' of low pressure moves near the Coastal Bend. For now, the forecast is just a few isolated t-showers, and there are more opportunities next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: Calm

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: Calm

Have a great week!