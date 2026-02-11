FORECAST: Patchy fog and a few sprinkles, but no measurable rainfall yet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Patchy dense fog overnight

Warm and muggy

Sprinkles possible, but no meaningful rain yet

Rain is expected Saturday morning

Muggy & foggy

It's feeling extra, extra muggy outside— at least for February standards. The 'air-you-can-wear' feeling comes from abundant humidity over the Coastal Bend. It signals another morning commute with areas of dense fog. This time, coastal neighborhoods will likely experience the most fog. It's best to give yourself some extra time to head out the door for your morning commute! The fog will linger through mid-morning, but cloudy skies will clear up on Wednesday afternoon.

Rainfall

While we can't rule out a few stray sprinkles or showers over the next few mornings, no meaningful rainfall is expected— yet. The end of the week is when our next cold front arrives. This should bring better rain chances on Friday night and Saturday morning. This is a weak cold front, so at best we can expect some rain and a slight cool-down to the area for Valentine's Day. Your lovey-dovey plans should be ok, but I would keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans on Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, patchy dense fog

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds, humid and warm

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, dense sea fog expected

Temperature: Low 61ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

