FORECAST: Hot, humid, and windy for the final days of Spring

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Gusts to 30 mph late afternoon

'Feels like' temps in the middle 100s

Rain chances look less plentiful

Another beautiful beautiful start to the morning will become a humid and breezy afternoon. Afternoon highs will be a degree or two warmer despite stronger winds. Heat risk will be moderate (2 out of 4) for all neighborhoods today with a few neighborhood in under major heat risk (3 out of 4).

wx Heat Risk Forecast for Wednesday 6-18-2025

As far as rainfall goes, the latest forecast offers the best of both worlds. While the plume of tropical moisture we were expecting will likely move to our south, there are still daily rain chances well into next week. Our next best chance for rain still looks to be Friday, but expect lessactivity from our daily rain chances. It's a 'win-win' that rain is still in the forecast and that it will be hit-or-miss and therefore shouldn't interrupt your weekend plans! Juneteeth celebrations should still include plenty of hydration and SPF 30 or better.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Warmer with a breeze

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Juneteenth: Still warm with an isolated shower

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph