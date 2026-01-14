FORECAST: Here comes the sunshine — and a midweek warm-up!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Clouds are clearing out tonight

Sunny and warmer tomorrow

High temps: 60s & 70s

Rainfall

Well, the expected rainfall accumulations were indeed modest. Tuesday's rainfall looked impressive on radar, but as I said in Monday's forecast, less than a tenth of an inch fell across our neighborhoods. In fact, while light rain was reported at Corpus Christi International Airport, it was not enough to be measurable (we can this amount 'trace'). Now with the clouds clearing out, our next best chance of rain won't come until Monday evening. It's early, but the rain looks to stay through the middle of next week. Let's hope the forecast trends in favor of that pattern!

Flip-flopping Temps

As clouds clear from inland to coastal neighborhoods overnight, those temps will follow that trend; expect lower 40s inland and near 50ºF along the coast. But while clear skies will make for a cooler morning on Wednesday, afternoon high temps will be much warmer, too. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s. The early evening will become breezy as a weak cold front arrives. This front will knock temperatures down a few clicks on Thursday, just for neighborhoods to warm up again on Friday. Temps will flip-flop between the 60s to 70s for afternoon highs into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: Clear and cold

Temperature: Low 46ºF

Winds: Calm

Wednesday: Clear skies and much warmer!

Temperature: High 77ºF

Winds: SW 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Clear and chilly

Temperature: Low 44ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Have a terrific Tuesday!