FORECAST FLIP: Friday's cold front will bring big changes to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Not as windy Friday

Next cold front: Friday night

Much cooler this weekend

A few showers expected!

Next cold front

Dig out your sweater! Our warm stretch will be coming to an end in about 24 hours. Winds will continue to calm overnight, but it will still be breezy on Friday. A cold front is headed to the Coastal Bend, but will have a few 'obstacles' along the way. This makes predicting the timing of the front a bit difficult, as well as the potential for rainfall. One thing's certain: the front will swing temperatures in a much cooler direction.

As of the latest conditions, it seems our front will arrive late on Friday night. We'll likely see a few showers Friday afternoon due to the unsettled air ahead of the front. The front will be shallow, meaning thunderstorms are expected very early on Saturday morning. A cloudy and cool weekend is ahead with periods of light rain. Rainfall totals will be modest, but measurable rain is in the forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: A few clouds, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Friday: Warm, humid, breezy — a few showers

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Friday night: A few t-storms, chilly!

Temperature: Low 57ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a great evening!