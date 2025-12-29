FORECAST: Cloudy, windy, and much cooler to start the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A Wind Advisory will be in effect 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Measurable rain ahead of front will be brief

Much colder temps to start the week

Big changes this week

A cold front will move through overnight, bringing very different conditions on Monday. Expect a brief line of showers and very windy conditions after midnight. A Wind Advisory will be in effect 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Winds will be rather 'disrespectful', from the north sustained between 20-30 mph and gusting as high as 45 mph. This will make cold temps in the upper 40s feel extra cruel Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, highs will have only climbed to the mid 50s under overcast skies. Clouds will finally part on Tuesday but temps will feel chilly for the rest of the year.

New Year's forecast

While temperatures look a little warmer than they seemed last week, I think a light freeze is possible for some inland neighborhoods on Wednesday morning(New Year's Eve). Morning low temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 30s across most of the Coastal Bend. If you live west of HWY 77, it's a good idea to prepare for a light freeze — just in case. There is a big temperature swing on New Year's Day! Southerly winds will spike temperatures to the upper 70s by the end of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Sunday Night: Windy, overnight showers

Temperature: Low 50ºF

Winds: SE/NE 15-25 mph, gusts to 40

Monday: Very windy, overcast, and cold

Temperature: High 55ºF

Winds: NNE 20-30 mph, gusts to 45 mph

Monday Night: Colder, breezy

Temperature: Low 48ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Have a wonderful weekend!