CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A few early morning showers

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents

Coastal flooding and a moderate risk of rip currents continue into Tuesday morning. Please be careful along the coast! Conditions will improve by midweek.

While there is no meaningful rainfall in the forecast, you can expect a few spotty showers early Tuesday morning. Showers are most likely over our southern neighborhoods, eventually moving westward throughout the morning. If your morning commute takes you along Highways 281 or 77, you might want to give yourself a few extra minutes. There could be more rain in the forecast toward the beginning of next week, pending our next cold front.

FORECAST: Aside from spotty showers on Tuesday, expect warm sunshine all week

Speaking of temperatures, don't expect much change in the thermometer. Morning lows will gradually become warmer than our typical middle 60s, reaching the low 70s by the end of the week. The afternoon highs will remain near 90ºF, but will humidity slowly returning, conditions may feel a bit less comfortable. A cold front is expected to move through the Coastal Bend a week from now. It's too early to know exactly how much rain or how much of a cool-down it could provide. Still, given that the temperatures in Canada are still in the 40s and 50s, I don't expect any truly cold weather here soon. I'll keep an eye on the trends ahead!



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: A few clouds, breezy

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, AM spotty showers

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great week!