Foggy, then sunny and warm on Thursday, yet still expecting a very cold weekend!

Foggy on Thursday & Friday mornings

Warmer temps

A strong cold front arrives this weekend

Cold rain expected, wintry mix unlikely

Thursday & Friday

Expect a foggy start on both Thursday and Friday mornings. Both days should be partly cloudy and very warm! Friday evening may bring another chance for rain with a few showers and rumbles of thunder late Friday night. This is in advance of our next cold front (an arctic cold front).

This (cold) weekend

The recent warming trend will end with a strong cold front on Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day; in fact, the high temperature in my forecast will happen early Saturday morning. This will be our first arctic cold front of the season; confidence is high that subfreezing morning low temps will arrive in the Coastal Bend by Sunday morning. This is why an Extreme Cold Watch is in effect for Saturday night into Sunday morning. It's a good idea to prepare the 4 P's.

As for what impacts to expect, here's my latest timeline on this weekend's tricky forecast. My biggest concern is that wet roadways will freeze overnight into Sunday morning. There's still a chance that precipitation happens during that time, too. Either way, the road will probably be wet as we experience freezing temperatures — and that makes for icy conditions.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, foggy

Temperature: Low 61ºF

Winds: ESE 5 mph

Thursday: Foggy, then partly cloudy

Temperature: High 76ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Foggy and cloudy again. Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: ESE 5 mph

