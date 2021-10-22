Foggy start to warm, muggy day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue to have plenty of humidity coming into the Coastal Bend and that has helped bring a few clouds into the region, but so far no rainfall.

We’ll have the opportunity to pick up a few stray showers across the region today and heading into the weekend, but the opportunity is limited and most of us are forecast to remain dry.

This morning we have another Dense Fog Advisory that is in place beginning at 2 a.m. and expiring at 10 a.m. Early morning commuters are urged to use caution in areas with limited visibility by reducing speed and allowing a few extra minutes to arrive at their destinations safely.

Winds have remained fairly light over the course of the week and that will continue to be the case for today. However, as we go into the weekend, we’ll pick up a little bit more wind out of the southeast around 10-20 mph. Coastal Flood Advisories will likely be posted and water may reach the dunes, making the roads impassable along Gulf-facing beaches.

We’ll continue to monitor a tropical disturbance in the eastern Pacific, just off the coast of Mexico heading into the weekend.

Since this area of disturbed weather has not developed, forecast models are having a hard time deciding where the moisture associated with the disturbance is headed. Right now, it is likely that it will make its way into Mexico and throw some moisture our way by Tuesday of next week. The main plume is now east of the Coastal Bend and off in the Gulf, but any shift in the track could chance our rainfall chances.

In addition, a moderate cold front will slide into the area by Wednesday and may shove any moisture coming our way into the Gulf and bring drier and cooler air to the region once again. We’ll monitor both weather features and update the forecast as necessary.

Juan started today at the Jim Wells County Fair. We've included several of his live hits from the fairgrounds along with his weather.

It was such a pleasure to be out LIVE at the 84th Annual Jim Wells County Fair this morning for the #KRIS6 Sunrise show! Head out to Alice and the JWC Fairgrounds for some good food, vendors and the carnival. They’re open until 11PM today and tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/EqEZW2jbhB — Juan Acuña (@metAcuna) October 22, 2021

Here's the upcoming forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a few stray showers…High: 86…Wind: ENE 6-12 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear, muggy and mild with some patchy fog…Low: 73…Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mainly sunny with a few clouds and a few stray showers; warm and humid…High: 87…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Breezy, warm and humid under mainly sunny skies…High: 89…Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Monday: Mainly dry, warm and partly cloudy…High: 90…Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Watching Pacific tropical moisture that will result in isolated showers, partly cloudy, warm and windy…High: 87…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: Frontal boundary approaching, still hot ahead of front…High: 91…Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Have a great day!

