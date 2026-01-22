Foggy start to the day, before more sunshine and 70s for temps this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 9am

Partly cloudy and mid 70s this afternoon

Strong cold front as we head into Saturday

Today we're starting off a little foggy out there thanks to the increased moisture in our atmosphere. As we head into later portions of the day more sunshine should return to our skies with daytime highs approaching the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow we'll see more cloud cover overhead once again with a few isolated showers also popping up on the radar. Then the big weather story makes its arrival into our area by Saturday afternoon and start to drop temps substantially as we head into Sunday. Scattered showers look to be around also for our Saturday so keep the umbrella handy. Right now Sunday morning looks like its a possible freeze while Monday morning we're expecting a hard freeze across the area. If we do freeze Sunday morning we could see some trouble spots on the roadways thanks to the water dropping below freezing and forming black ice. We'll keep you updated of course, but be mindful of the weather and prepare to stay warm either way after the Arctic Blast works in!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Foggy AM, Partly Cloudy Skies

Temperature: 76F

Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy

Temperature: 64F

Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly Cloudy w/ Scattered Evening Showers (Maybe even a rumble of thunder or two)

Temperature: 78F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

I hope you have a great start to your Thursday Coastal Bend!