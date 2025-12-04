Foggy morning commute before the cold front drops temperatures throughout today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Fog sticks around for the morning commute
- Temperatures will be colder this afternoon as opposed to this morning
- Cloud cover and isolated showers stick around today and tomorrow
We're starting off with visibility as low as 0.1 miles here in Corpus Christi and 0.3 in other parts of the Coastal Bend. This should wipe out with the cold front this morning as we head into 9am or so. Temperatures will actually drop as we go through our Thursday falling to the mid 50s by dinner time. Isolated showers are also around this morning with this afternoon looking drier, although tomorrow the chance for rain increases once again. Luckily if you have outdoor plans this weekend it's looking great for them with some sunshine coming back out and the 70s returning for temperatures!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Foggy AM w/ Isolated Showers, then Cloudy Skies
Temperature: 64F
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Cool
Temperature: 47F
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Friday: Mostly Cloudy with Isolated Showers
Temperature: 58F
Winds: N 5-15 mph
I hope you have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!