Flood watch in effect through Sunday evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We have been seeing a nice amount of tropical moisture in the area, putting us in a Flood Watch Advisory until Sunday evening, 7 p.m. As showers and thunderstorms dry out, warmer weather returns by Monday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Tropical moisture continues to spread throughout the area
  • Showers and thunderstorms will wrap up Sunday evening
  • Sunshine returns Monday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 88°F
Winds: SE 6-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Flood Watch expires

Temperature: Low 82°F
Winds: SSE 11-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 89°F
Winds: SSE 11-15 mph

Have a great rest of your weekend!

