Flood watch in effect through Sunday evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We have been seeing a nice amount of tropical moisture in the area, putting us in a Flood Watch Advisory until Sunday evening, 7 p.m. As showers and thunderstorms dry out, warmer weather returns by Monday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Tropical moisture continues to spread throughout the area

Showers and thunderstorms will wrap up Sunday evening

Sunshine returns Monday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 88°F

Winds: SE 6-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Flood Watch expires

Temperature: Low 82°F

Winds: SSE 11-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 89°F

Winds: SSE 11-15 mph

Have a great rest of your weekend!