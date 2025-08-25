Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Flip-flop forecast this week?

Rain chances early in the week, dry to end the work week, and shower opportunities back for the weekend
Julia Kwedi Monday 8/25/25
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Slight rain chances are in the forecast today through the midweek due to increasing moisture and an approaching frontal boundary. After the mid-week, rain chances will slim down heading into the end of the work week, before rain chances improve again for the weekend.

Temperatures will remain seaonable all week in the low to mid 90s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with possible stray showers
Temperture: High 94ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and slight chance for t-showers
Temperture: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sunshine with better rain chances
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great day!

