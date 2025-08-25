Flip-flop forecast this week?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Slight rain chances are in the forecast today through the midweek due to increasing moisture and an approaching frontal boundary. After the mid-week, rain chances will slim down heading into the end of the work week, before rain chances improve again for the weekend.
Temperatures will remain seaonable all week in the low to mid 90s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with possible stray showers
Temperture: High 94ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and slight chance for t-showers
Temperture: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunshine with better rain chances
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a great day!