Fire danger increases behind the cold front that arrives tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Cold front expected tonight around 7-8pm that will increase fire danger throughout this week

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Tonight's cold front means drier air and windier conditions are on the way for the Coastal Bend

With the area already in an ongoing drought, the soils and vegetation are pretty dry and easily ignited

Increased wind speeds fuel any wildfires that are sparked and cause them to spread rapidly

We have a red flag warning in place for Wednesday from 9am - 7pm

WHAT TO DO AND WHAT TO AVOID



Properly dispose of any cigarettes

Keep vehicles off of dry grass and vegetation

Avoid activities with open flames or with things that might cause sparks

Keep water nearby if you need to quickly put out any fires

Properly secure tow chains under vehicles so they don't drag while driving

Obeying county and local burn bans

Evacuate if the danger is heading your way

If you spot a fire, move/drive away putting your safety first and then call 911 to report it

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Low to Moderate Fire Danger Risk

Temperature: 95F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph Gusts: 15-25 mph

Tomorrow: Extreme Fire Danger Risk

Temperature: 79F

Winds: N-NW 20-25 mph Gusts: 30-35 mph

Thursday: Moderate to High Fire Danger Risk

Temperature: 75F

Winds: N 10-15 mph Gusts: 15-20 mph

Make sure to be mindful of the increased fire danger that's going to follow in the wake of this cold front. I hope you enjoy the cooler weather Coastal Bend and that you do your part in preventing wildfires!