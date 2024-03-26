Few light showers Wednesday; otherwise, no significant rain for the coming week

A mid-level disturbance will bring isolated showers Wednesday, but with the atmosphere fairly dry only a few hundredths of an inch can be expected at any given place. Otherwise, it will be breezy and warm through the holiday weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

No significant temperature changes can be expected over the next week, with highs from the upper 70s to upper 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

Isolated rain showers on Wednesday will generate scant rainfall totals

Moderate rip current risk expected for Wednesday

Onshore winds gusting in excess of 30 mph can be expected Friday through Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear and cool

Temperature:

Low in the upper 50s

Winds:

East 8 to 12 mph

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

North northeast 8 to 12 mph

Thursday:

Sunny and warm

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

East southeast 8 to 14 mph

