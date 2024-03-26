Watch Now
Few light showers Wednesday; otherwise, no significant rain for the coming week

Gulf showers seen from Bob Hall Pier - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Cal Adele
Morning showers move away and sweltering heat returns this afternoon.
Posted at 5:24 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 18:24:17-04

A mid-level disturbance will bring isolated showers Wednesday, but with the atmosphere fairly dry only a few hundredths of an inch can be expected at any given place. Otherwise, it will be breezy and warm through the holiday weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • No significant temperature changes can be expected over the next week, with highs from the upper 70s to upper 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.
  • Isolated rain showers on Wednesday will generate scant rainfall totals
  • Moderate rip current risk expected for Wednesday
  • Onshore winds gusting in excess of 30 mph can be expected Friday through Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly clear and cool
Temperature:
Low in the upper 50s
Winds:
East 8 to 12 mph

Wednesday:
Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
North northeast 8 to 12 mph

Thursday:
Sunny and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Near normal temperatures but very little rainfall can be expected over the next week. It will be windy this weekend.

