Few light showers Wednesday; otherwise, no significant rain for the coming week

A mid-level disturbance will bring isolated showers Wednesday, but with the atmosphere fairly dry only a few hundredths of an inch can be expected at any given place. Otherwise, it will be breezy and warm through the holiday weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- No significant temperature changes can be expected over the next week, with highs from the upper 70s to upper 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.
- Isolated rain showers on Wednesday will generate scant rainfall totals
- Moderate rip current risk expected for Wednesday
- Onshore winds gusting in excess of 30 mph can be expected Friday through Sunday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly clear and cool
Temperature:
Low in the upper 50s
Winds:
East 8 to 12 mph
Wednesday:
Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
North northeast 8 to 12 mph
Thursday:
Sunny and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph
Near normal temperatures but very little rainfall can be expected over the next week. It will be windy this weekend.