Fair to partly cloudy and windy this afternoon; inland temperatures reach lower 90s and winds gust to 40 mph

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Expect partly cloudy, warm. windy and humid conditions with winds gusting to 40 mph this afternoon through Tuesday, followed by widespread showers and thunderstorms yielding much needed rainfall Wednesday through Sunday.

Strong south southeasterly flow across the Coastal Bend has pushed abundant Gulf moisture into the area, with dewpoints surging the lower 70s and inland heat indices in the middle 90s.

That will mean cloudy, muggy nights with morning coastal fog and scorching afternoons Monday and Tuesday. In fact, inland heat indices will surpass 100 degrees both Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front arrives early Wednesday, accompanied by isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms along with a cooling northeasterly breeze. The front becomes stationary as upper level winds begin to parallel the front, then the fun really begins.

With copious moisture converging along the front and waves of upper level instability parading across the region, showers and thunderstorms will become likely from late Wednesday through the weekend. Precipitation totals may approach 3 inches in northern parts of the area, with between 1 and 3 inches elsewhere.

Following the frontal passage, the extensive cloud cover, rainfall and a cooling northeasterly breeze will hold daytime temperatures to the 70s and overnight readings from the upper 50s to middle 60s,

