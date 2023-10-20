Watch Now
Fair skies with warm afternoons and mild nights through the weekend, followed by a showery week ahead.

Upper-level high pressure allows a fair and dry weekend, but streams of tropical moisture and mid-level instability will bring increasing rain chances for the coming week.
Fair Skies with Low Humidity through Sunday
Tom Harris
Fair skies and mild temperatures expected through Friday.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 14:18:22-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-air high pressure continues to control our weather pattern for this weekend, but its impact wanes with the arrival of tropical moisture and increasing instability bringing a rainy week ahead. The upper ridge sinks into the lower latitudes while remnants of Hurricane Norma move northeast through Mexico and across the Lone Star State early next week. That means tropical moisture and scattered showers beginning early Monday and continuing through Tuesday. An increasing rain chance comes with a series of mid-latitude disturbances Wednesday through Friday, resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the accumulated rain will fall toward the end of the week and amount to more than an inch, especially along the coast.

Highs over the weekend will be near the 90 degree mark, than drop off to the upper and middle 80s with the clouds and rainfall during the week. Overnights will be mild and increasingly humid, with lows from the upper 60s to middle 70s expected. Breezy conditions can be expected on Monday.

Tropical activity is ongoing both in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific basins. Tropical Storm Tammy in the Atlantic is likely to become a category 1 hurricane before taking a swipe at the Lesser Antilles. The system will move into the open waters of the North Atlantic thereafter. Hurricane Norma is a category 2 storm and progressively weakening under the effects of wind shear. Its remnants will bring us rain early next week. Tropical Wave 91E in the Eastern Pacific is well west of Guatemala but will drift northward over the weekend. It is likely to become a tropical depression by Saturday, and some of its moisture may augment our rainfall toward the end of next week.

