Extreme heat slams Coastal Bend this afternoon; Temperatures near record highs

Clear and mild tonight, Highs in 80s Sunday
Sunny with Near Record Highs this Afternoon, Clear and Mild Tonight
Sunny and hot this afternoon
Posted at 3:29 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 17:25:26-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ideal conditions for downslope warming; dry air and northwest flow through the Coastal Bend, pushed the mercury into the middle 90s this afternoon.

Surface high pressure will move into the Deep South on Sunday, returning onshore flow and increasing humidity. An upper level ridge will bring fair skies through midweek, then an mid-level disturbance and its associated cold front brings scattered thunderstorms Wednesday night.

The remainder of the week will be fair. Expect highs in the 80s and lows from the lower 60s to middle 70s.

