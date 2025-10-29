EXTREME FIRE DANGER: Strong winds, dangerously dry conditions expected Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Gale Warning in effect Tuesday 7 p.m. to Wednesday 7 p.m.

Wind Advisory in effect Tuesday 9 p.m. to Wednesday 7 a.m.

A Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warning in effect Wednesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Extreme Fire Danger (5/5) Wednesday

Windy and dry behind the cold front

The 'disrespectful winds' are certainly going to make the cool-down feel extra chilly! This is great for those yearning for a taste of fall, but the downside is the extreme fire danger that follows. Winds will gust near 40 mph on Wednesday! Combined with very dry air behind the front, all of the Coastal Bend will be under a Red Flag Warning. Extreme fire danger is the highest risk (5 out of 5). Please avoid any activities that could set off a spark!

Colder temps and a chance of rain

It takes about 24-48 hours after a cold front's passage for the coldest air to arrive. That means the coldest temps of the week are yet to come. On Wednesday morning, low temps drop to the middle 50s, and the afternoon highs rebound to the upper 70s. This is a little cooler than expected for this time of the year. The coldest temps arrive early Thursday morning! Lows will likely be in the mid to upper 40s across our neighborhoods! High temps will rebound to the upper 70s. While the front itself did not offer much rain, another opportunity for scattered showers arrives on Saturday as another, weaker front fizzles out over the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: Windy and dry

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday: Dry, chilly, and windy!

Temperature: High 77ºF

Winds: N 20-30 mph, gusts to 45 mph

Wednesday night: Cold and windy!

Temperature: Low 47ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph

Have a terrific evening!