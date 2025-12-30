Expect less wind and more sunshine, but temps remain chilly through midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Less wind and more sunshine Tuesday

A light freeze is possible Wednesday morning

Much warmer temps to start the New Year!

Cold end to 2025

This week is off to a chilly start! Strong winds added to the cold temperatures and gave them an extra bite, but those are finally calming down. Clouds will part early Tuesday morning, but even with the afternoon sunshine, temperatures will still feel chilly for the rest of the current year. For inland neighborhoods, a light freeze is possible on Wednesday morning. Calm winds and clear skies on Tuesday night help temps drop to the coldest we've seen all season! Temperatures across some inland neighborhoods (generally west of HWY 77) could hover near freezing for a few hours.

KRIS 6 Weather

New Year's warm-up

There is a big temperature swing on New Year's Day! Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s on the first day of 2026. If you think that's a drastic change, Friday will be even warmer! Southwest winds will spike temperatures to the middle 80s across the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, chilly

Temperature: Low 42ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds, warmer

Temperature: High 58ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Clear skies, calm winds, and COLD!

Temperature: Low 37ºF

Winds: Calm

Have a wonderful week!