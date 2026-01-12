Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Expect chilly temps and cloudy skies on Sunday, but less wind in the forecast

Meteorologist Kellianne Klass has details on our next chances of rain in tonight's forecast. (1-10-2026)
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Not as windy
  • A few showers return Monday

Cool temps
A cloudy and cool Sunday is in the forecast for the Coastal Bend. A chilly morning will only warm to the low 60s by afternoon. At least the winds will be more tame! North winds will range between 10-20 mph with an occasional gust to 25 mph. Temps won't rebound until the middle of the week.

Rain chances
Another chance at rainfall arrives Monday night. A 'far-away' area of low pressure will send moisture from the Pacific Ocean to Texas. This is a pattern we haven't seen in a while, and it should bring us some rainfall. Right now, it seems reasonable to expect a few hundredths of an inch. It's not very much, but a little goes a long way! We'll also be watching the big weather picture for a system that could lend more rainfall next weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Saturday night: A few light showers, chilly!
Temperature: Low 47ºF
Winds: N 15-25 mph

Sunday: Cloudy, chilly, less wind
Temperature: High 63ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Cloudy and chilly
Temperature: Low 47ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Have a warm and wonderful weekend!

