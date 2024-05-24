Watch Now
Excessively hot Memorial Day forecast

'Feels like' temps will range from 110-118ºF each day this weekend
Stefanie's WX 5-24-24
Posted at 9:39 AM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 10:39:05-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! It'll feel more like "Fry-day" with excessive and dangerous heat across the Coastal Bend! Please check in on children, pets, and the elderly as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Dangerous heat index values: 110-118ºF
  • Gusty winds
  • Rain possible late next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, hazy, and excessively hot
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, breezy, still hot
Temperature: Low 81ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and excessively hot
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph

Have a safe and wonderful weekend as we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

