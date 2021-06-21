Excessive Heat Warnings in place today for South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI — The heat and the humidity will be the big story today over the Coastal Bend to start the workweek.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for many inland counties, including inland Nueces and Kleberg counties from 1 - 7 p.m.. This is for heat index values of up to 115 degrees for several hours. In addition, for those not included in the excessive heat warning, there is a Heat Advisory in place from 1 - 7 p.m. for heat index values of up to 111 degrees.

Residents are urged to use extreme caution outdoors today and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. If working outdoors for a prolonged period of time, take frequent breaks and seek air-conditions spaces frequently to avoid heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke.

The other weather feature we are watching is a weak cold front in north Texas that will stall just north of the Coastal Bend by tonight, this will send a round of scattered showers and storms in the area later tonight and into Tuesday; this will taper off to only isolated showers by Wednesday.

Thursday and into the start of the weekend, high pressure will take over the forecast and we’ll be in for lots of sunshine and hot temperatures.

Today: Mainly cloudy, very hot and windy…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS IN PLACE…High: 95…Heat Index: 110-118…Wind: SSE 15-25 miles per hour.

Tonight: Showers and storms forming, mainly cloudy and muggy…Low: 77…Wind: SE 5-10 miles per hour.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms with a weak front stalling north…High: 92…Wind: ESE 6-12 miles per hour.

Wednesday: Less cloud coverage, but a few leftover isolated showers…High: 93…Wind: SE 10-15 miles per hour.

Thursday: Mainly sunny, hot, humid, and breezy…High: 95…Wind: SE 10-20 miles per hour.

Friday: Mainly sunny, hot humid, and windy…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-25 miles per hour.

Have a great day…stay cool and hydrated!