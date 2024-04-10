Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Elevated fire danger today

Strong winds and low relative humidity after this morning's cold front
Stefanie's WX 4-10-24
Posted at 10:15 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 11:15:36-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Windy and dry conditions could cause a few problems today.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Fire Weather Warning (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Wind Advisory (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Plenty of sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny, dry, and windy
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: NW 20-30 mph, gusts to 50 mph

Tonight: Clear and cooler
Temperature: Low 55ºF
Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and still breezy
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: NW 10-20mph

Have a wonderful day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019