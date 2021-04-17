Early Morning Cold Fronts Brings Welcome Rain, Cool and Windy Conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A strong cold front swept through the Coastal Bend just around midnight, ushering much cooler air on strong northerly winds.

Much needed rainfall totaling between a half inch and an inch has accumulated in favored spots. Rain ends this evening, but cool air will persist through midweek. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s tonight through Tuesday night, with highs lingering in the 70s for much of the week.

A persistent north northeasterly breeze will keep humidity low through midweek, as well. Another chance of rain is in store beginning late Thursday and continuing into the coming weekend.