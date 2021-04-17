Watch
Early Morning Cold Fronts Brings Welcome Rain, Cool and Windy Conditions

Rain Ends Tonight; Cloudy, Cool and Breezy Sunday
KRIS file photo.
Downtown Corpus Christi received a soaking on Saturday.
Cool, Windy and Rainy conditions visited parts of the Coastal Bend today
Posted at 2:50 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 16:06:55-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A strong cold front swept through the Coastal Bend just around midnight, ushering much cooler air on strong northerly winds.

Much needed rainfall totaling between a half inch and an inch has accumulated in favored spots. Rain ends this evening, but cool air will persist through midweek. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s tonight through Tuesday night, with highs lingering in the 70s for much of the week.

A persistent north northeasterly breeze will keep humidity low through midweek, as well. Another chance of rain is in store beginning late Thursday and continuing into the coming weekend.

