DRYING OUT & HEATING UP: Monday will turn partly cloudy and warm by afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday! Rain is winding down across the Coastal Bend, but we haven't seen the last of for the week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Sunshine returns this afternoon
- Temps heating up through midweek
- More storms expected late week
This morning dumped very heavy rainfall across neighborhoods like the Island, Flour Bluff, and Bishop. Remember to dump any standing water because we want to keep the mosquitoes from multiplying!
Expect afternoon highs in the low to middle 90s today with 'feels like' temps in the lower 100s. This isn't the hottest weather we've seen this month, but temps are on the rise. Please check-in on children, pets, and the elderly as they are most likely to suffer heat-related illness.
Thankfully, more rain and a temporary cool-down is on the way. Rainfall returns as early as Thursday. Heavy rainfall can be expected at times, especially on Friday. Many neighborhoods can expect at least a half inch of rainfall into the weekend. I'll continue to track the rain chances in our watershed, where improvements have been small, but steady!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Showers ending, then partly cloudy
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Humid and hotter
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Have a great week!