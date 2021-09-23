Dry air resulting in lower humidity will stick around for a few days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first cold front of the season that moved through yesterday, just in time for the official first day of fall, has brought plenty of dry air into South Texas and many area locations are beginning their day in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning.

High pressure will have a good grip on the forecast through the end of the week which will promote an abundance of sunshine along with warm afternoons and cool/mild mornings.

All good things, especially in the weather department and more so when an early season front moves into the area, must come to an end. By late Saturday and into Sunday, our winds will turn more southeasterly and will begin to usher higher humidity levels back into the region.

As this happens, we’ll see an increase in cloud coverage and we’ll also see our high temperatures go from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Heat indices will also climb back to the low triple digits.

By Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, we’ll see more Gulf moisture pile up over the area in response to an upper-level storm moving through the Central Plains and result in some isolated showers and storms in the area.

Tropical Depression #18 formed over the open Atlantic waters yesterday and is forecast to stay over water and not be a bother. Peter and Rose have both gone post-tropical. So, while the tropics are active, there is no threats to us here in South Texas or the Gulf. In fact, now that the first front through the area, we’ll have northwesterly winds aloft and which will make it difficult for any tropical activity to come our way! Good news!

Today: Beautiful sunshine, dry and warm…High: 88…Wind: ENE 7-14 mph.

Tonight: Cool, tranquil and dry…Low: 61…Wind: ENE 3-6 mph.

Friday: More sunshine to go around, warm and still mainly dry…High: 88…Wind: E 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Few more clouds, still plenty of sun and slightly warmer…High: 89…Wind: E 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Humidity starts to increase, getting hotter, but still a good amount of sunshine…High: 91…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Monday: Humidity is back, stuffy, hot and party cloudy…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: More tropical moisture from the Gulf, isolated showers, hot and stuffy…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Enjoy the sunshine, dry air and cool mornings the next couple of days because it will be short-lived!