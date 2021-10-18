Dry air moving out, more humid conditions arriving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The frontal boundary that came rushing into the Coastal Bend last Friday really created a wonderful weekend with morning lows in the 50s and 60s along with afternoon highs that struggled to get out of the upper 70s.

Additionally, the humidity was pushed out of the area making it feel all that much better to enjoy outdoor activities.

Hopefully. you were able to take advantage of that because, as the week progresses, humidity will start to head back towards very humid levels. Temperatures are forecast to rise above normal as well.

Even though it’s the start of the work week today, it will still be a gorgeous day with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80s for many locations. And although humidity will slowly be on the rise, it will still be nice to be outdoors.

By tonight, clouds out to our west will move in and we’ll be blanketed, and overnight lows will rise from the upper 50s to upper 60s on Tuesday morning.

We had to deal with a lot of wind last week. This week will be different as boaters, mariners and beach-goers will enjoy light winds through much of the week from an east-southeasterly direction averaging only about 7-14 mph.

There’s a Pacific cold front out near California that we’ll keep an eye on this week and it’s going to try to make it to our area by the weekend.

At this point though, it looks to stall just north of the Coastal Bend around San Antonio and the Hill Country. As this happens, it will pull moisture from the Gulf and we’ll introduce just a couple of showers, mainly stray to isolated in nature for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. None of the days looks like a washout. We’ll monitor the progress of the front as we progress this week.

Also, we are still in hurricane season. Remember, this goes until the end of November, but don’t tell the sleeping Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic that! There are no areas of concern this morning and no tropical activity is expected to develop in the next five days. Let’s let the sleeping tropics sleep!

Today: Lots of sunshine, mild and comfortable with light winds…High: 81…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Tonight: More clouds move in, not as cool, but nice…Low: 66…Wind: ESE 4-8 mph.

Tuesday: Partly to mainly cloudy with some sunshine peeking out, warmer and more humid…High: 88…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Good amount of sunshine, warm and humid…High: 88…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Thursday: Mainly sunny, light winds, warm and humid…High: 88…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Friday: A few stray coastal showers, most of us stay dry though with mainly sunny skies…High: 87…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Weekend Outlook: Few more clouds, some stray to isolated showers, warm and humid…Highs: Upper 80s…Wind: ESE 9-18 mph.

Have a great day!

