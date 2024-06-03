Watch Now
Disrespectfully windy start to the week

Oppressive summer heat continues
Stefanie's WX 6-3-24
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 03, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday and welcome to the first full week on June! It's off to a disrespectfully windy start.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Gusty winds to 30 mph
  • 'Feels like' temps: 106-112ºF
  • No meaningful rainfall expected this week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix, hot and windy
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and windy
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a magnificent day!

