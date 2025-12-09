Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Despite a chilly Monday, temps will rebound quickly across the Coastal Bend

Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your forecast for the week ahead. (12-08-2025)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Sunny week ahead
  • Temps quickly warm to the 80s midweek
  • Rain chances return next weekend

Chilly for now...
Though it wasn't as cold as our "snowaversary" December 8, 2017, this morning was certainly a big change with 40s and gusty winds! while Tuesday will be off to another similarly cold start, dress in layers because a big warm-up is underway. Tuesday highs will top out near 70ºF, eventually near 80ºF by Wednesday.

Change ahead
Another cold front will arrive sometime on Saturday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures. It's too early to know specifics about the cold front (like how much rain, when, and where), but I'll continue to monitor the changes!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Monday night: Clear and cold

Temperature: Low 42ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer

Temperature: High 70ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear and not as chilly

Temperature: Low 52ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Have a safe and wonderful week!

