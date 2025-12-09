Despite a chilly Monday, temps will rebound quickly across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday, Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Sunny week ahead
- Temps quickly warm to the 80s midweek
- Rain chances return next weekend
Chilly for now...
Though it wasn't as cold as our "snowaversary" December 8, 2017, this morning was certainly a big change with 40s and gusty winds! while Tuesday will be off to another similarly cold start, dress in layers because a big warm-up is underway. Tuesday highs will top out near 70ºF, eventually near 80ºF by Wednesday.
Change ahead
Another cold front will arrive sometime on Saturday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures. It's too early to know specifics about the cold front (like how much rain, when, and where), but I'll continue to monitor the changes!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Monday night: Clear and cold
Temperature: Low 42ºF
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny and warmer
Temperature: High 70ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear and not as chilly
Temperature: Low 52ºF
Winds: S 5-10 mph
Have a safe and wonderful week!