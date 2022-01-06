Watch
Dense fog widespread this morning; afternoon cold front brings clearing, colder weather

Breezy, colder tonight; rain chances for weekend
Widespread dense fog hovers over the Coastal Bend this morning with visibility near zero and a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect through 9 a.m.
Posted at 4:05 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 08:14:46-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Widespread dense fog hovers over the Coastal Bend this morning with visibility near zero and a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect through 9 a.m.

A cold front will bring clear, dry, cool air later today. An upper level disturbance will bring rain chances this weekend, with a cold front coming Sunday night.

Make sure to leave early, use low beams and drive defensively this morning.

Look for increasing clouds on Friday, with rain chances developing late in the day and continuing Friday night through Saturday.

There's a chance for isolated showers on Sunday ending with the arrival of a cold front late Sunday night, followed by clearing.

Another disturbance will brings rain chances on Wednesday. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s, with lows in the 40s to lower 60s.

