Daily rain chances & slightly lower temps continue into the weekend and beyond

Julia Kwedi Friday 8/22/25 Sunrise forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Daily rain chances into the weekend and beyond
  • Slightly cooler and below average temps

Our soggy trend continues in the forecast, with daily rain chances extending beyond the weekend. Today, we'll see the start of a new trend: below-average temperatures in the low to mid-90s. It's a small dip in temperatures, but still a cool down nonetheless. The time frame for our rain chances today will be similar to yesterday, afternoon and early evening.

The weekend forecast will be consistent, so outdoor plans can be kept, but keep an eye on the forecast and the radar to make sure you don't get caught in an isolated t-shower.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, PM storms
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Friday night: Scattered t-showers
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

