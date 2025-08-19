Daily rain chances are in the forecast, though accumulations look to be minimal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Daily rain chances this week

Accumulations look to be pitiful for most

Heat risk is still moderate (2 out of 4) through next week

I know rain is a sensitive topic, especially after the Invest-98L's underwhelming expectations. This week a daily of chance of showers are in the forecast. We are not expecting a significant amount of rain, but if you find yourself under a quick shower, consider yourself lucky! A few tenths of an inch, but generally less than an inch can be expected across the Coastal Bend through next week.

Heat risk will remain at least moderate (2 out of 4) through the weekend. Please be careful are check in on kids, pets, and the elderly to ensure they're not at risk of a heat stroke! Cooler temperatures are just a few weeks away! One of the earliest cold fronts of the season will near Houston alter this week, but it won't be strong enough to 'do much cooling'. Those kinds of cold fronts usually arrive in October!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: Light & variable

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated PM t-showers

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, a few showers possible

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: Light & variable

