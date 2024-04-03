Cooler morning: Sunny & dry afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day!

We have a gorgeous day in store for us today dry & sunny with calmer winds. Humidity will increase this weekend with south easterly winds returning. Increasing rain chances as we head into next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cooler start to our day, sunny & dry afternoon

Calmer winds today up to 15 mph

No significant rain chances this week



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny & comfortable afternoon ahead

Temperature: 82

Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Tonight: A little cool, mostly calm & clear

Temperature: 55

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunny & warm

Temperature: 86

Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday! :)