Cooler morning: Sunny & dry afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day!
We have a gorgeous day in store for us today dry & sunny with calmer winds. Humidity will increase this weekend with south easterly winds returning. Increasing rain chances as we head into next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cooler start to our day, sunny & dry afternoon
- Calmer winds today up to 15 mph
- No significant rain chances this week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny & comfortable afternoon ahead
Temperature: 82
Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: A little cool, mostly calm & clear
Temperature: 55
Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Sunny & warm
Temperature: 86
Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Have a wonderful Wednesday! :)