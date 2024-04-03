Watch Now
Cooler morning: Sunny & dry afternoon

Posted at 9:30 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 10:30:39-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day!

We have a gorgeous day in store for us today dry & sunny with calmer winds. Humidity will increase this weekend with south easterly winds returning. Increasing rain chances as we head into next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Cooler start to our day, sunny & dry afternoon
  • Calmer winds today up to 15 mph
  • No significant rain chances this week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny & comfortable afternoon ahead

Temperature: 82

Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Tonight: A little cool, mostly calm & clear

Temperature: 55

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunny & warm

Temperature: 86

Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday! :)

