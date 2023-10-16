Cool high pressure brought windy, dry conditions today; a chilly start for Tuesday. Warmer late week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry, stable air poured into the Lone Star State today on a strong north wind and will lead to a cold Tuesday morning. Moisture and warmth return mid- to late-week, but no precipitation is expected. Cool high pressure streaming out of the Northern Plains on strong, gusty winds is ushering in very dry air across South Texas today. A north wind gusting near 30 mph has prompted a Small Craft Advisory for our coastal waters, with choppy to rough bays and 7-to-10 foot seas expected. Daytime temperatures on land will remain in the 70s.

Tonight, the wind abates as high pressure builds into the region, allowing the clear, dry air to chill through radiational cooling. Daybreak temperatures Tuesday will dip into the 40s inland and even into the lower 50s along the coast. The surface high will gradually shift east midweek, allowing return flow into the region and beginning a warming process. By late week, expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with lows returning to the middle to upper 60s. A weak cold front early Friday will do little more than briefly shift wind.

No precipitation is expected over the next seven days.

Two disturbances are noteworthy in the tropics, one in the Atlantic Basin and another in the Eastern Pacific. Post-tropical remnant low Sean is history, but Disturbance 94L in the central Tropical Atlantic will gradually move into a more favorable environment late this week, and has a high chance of tropical cyclone development as it approaches the Windward Islands. In the Eastern Pacific, Disturbance 90E has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm by midweek. It will move northwesterly, roughly parallel to the Mexican coast, and ultimately support rain for our area by the middle of next week.

