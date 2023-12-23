Continued warm and humid with scattered showers and storms this weekend; breezy and colder Christmas Day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Moist and unstable air, combined with a series of upper-level disturbances, will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the Coastal Bend ahead of colder air on tap for Christmas Day. Temperatures will remain well above normal through the weekend, with mornings in the 60s and afternoons in the upper 70s to near 80. Rain will total in excess of an inch over north and northeast parts of the Coastal Bend, with a tenth to three-fourths of an inch elsewhere. A persistent and gusty southeasterly wind will keep high levels of humidity in place, and also elevate marine rip current risks to moderate for your Saturday.

Major changes sweep into the region Christmas Eve and early Christmas morning, however. During the afternoon on Christmas Eve, a Pacific cold front will move through the area, bringing slightly cooler but drier air while ending most of the precipitation. Early Christmas morning, Santa brings a strong Canadian cold front, limiting highs to the 60s and lows to the 40s for much of the coming work week. Some clouds and light showers may move through the chilly air Christmas night, but amounts will be fleeting and modest.