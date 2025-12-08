Cold front arrives, temps to drop into the 40s tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Sunday will bring temperatures starting off in the 60s and slightly warming ahead of the next cold front.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Overnight fog from Saturday lingered into Sunday morning, affecting visibility in neighborhoods down to half a mile. Temperatures warmed into the low 80s in Corpus Christi and will gradually cool off with the cold front.

No rain chances are expected with this front or the the week ahead.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy then sunny

Temperature: 80ºF

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 46ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Monday: Sunny skies

Temperature: High 66ºF

Winds: N 10-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!