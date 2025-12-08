Cold front arrives, temps to drop into the 40s tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Sunday will bring temperatures starting off in the 60s and slightly warming ahead of the next cold front.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Overnight fog from Saturday lingered into Sunday morning, affecting visibility in neighborhoods down to half a mile. Temperatures warmed into the low 80s in Corpus Christi and will gradually cool off with the cold front.
No rain chances are expected with this front or the the week ahead.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Cloudy then sunny
Temperature: 80ºF
Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 46ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Monday: Sunny skies
Temperature: High 66ºF
Winds: N 10-15 mph
Have a great Sunday!