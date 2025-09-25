Cold front arrives, showers and thunderstorms to wrap up early this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! The cold front we are all anticipating is arriving this morning, along with showers and thunderstorms that started Wednesday night.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Some neighborhoods saw heavier rainfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, along with plenty of lightning and increased wind gusts. This is a weaker cold front moving through our area that will take our high temperatures out of the mid to upper 90s and place them in the mid to upper 80s for Thursday.

With having a lot of dry soil, some neighborhoods could experience localized flooding when heavy rainfall rates appear, leading to flash flood advisories. Rain chances are expected to lessen closer to the noon hour before cooler, drier air moves in and absorbs the leftover moisture from today's storms.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: N 10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny skies, clear and dry

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Have a great Thursday!