Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Coastal Bend dodges Beryl but is left with excessive heat in its wake

Category One Beryl made landfall near Matagorda Bay early today and swamped Southeast Texas but left the Coastal Bend without a scratch.
SCRIPPS Auto Weather Alerts.png
KRIS6
Heat Advisory, Coastal Flood Advisory and Small Craft Advisory all in effect today
SCRIPPS Auto Weather Alerts.png
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jul 08, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Category One Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda Bay early today, providing little to no rain but sparing the Coastal Bend damage and destruction.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Expect a heat advisory again Tuesday for the Coastal Bend
  • Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday
  • Near normal temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
South southeast 6 to 12 mph

Tuesday:
Mostly sunny and hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 111 degrees
Winds:
East 5 to 10 mph

Wednesday:
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
East southeast 6 to 12 mph

A Head Advisory is likely again Tuesday, then scattered but significant rainfall is expected through the rest of the work week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019