Coastal Bend dodges Beryl but is left with excessive heat in its wake

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Category One Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda Bay early today, providing little to no rain but sparing the Coastal Bend damage and destruction.

Expect a heat advisory again Tuesday for the Coastal Bend

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday

Near normal temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

South southeast 6 to 12 mph

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny and hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 111 degrees

Winds:

East 5 to 10 mph

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

East southeast 6 to 12 mph

A Head Advisory is likely again Tuesday, then scattered but significant rainfall is expected through the rest of the work week.