Coastal Bend dodges Beryl but is left with excessive heat in its wake

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Category One Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda Bay early today, providing little to no rain but sparing the Coastal Bend damage and destruction.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Expect a heat advisory again Tuesday for the Coastal Bend
- Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday
- Near normal temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
South southeast 6 to 12 mph
Tuesday:
Mostly sunny and hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 111 degrees
Winds:
East 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday:
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
East southeast 6 to 12 mph
A Head Advisory is likely again Tuesday, then scattered but significant rainfall is expected through the rest of the work week.