Cloudy with Lingering Showers Late Today; Sunny and Warmer for Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A very persistent upper level low now over the Brush Country will continue moving west and away from South Texas, ending days of torrential rain and flooding.

Sunshine returns for most of next week, but weak tropical instability returns isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Friday.

Temperatures will rebound to near normal, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees each afternoon. Expect heat indices of 105 to 109 degrees each afternoon. Upper level high pressure will squeeze much of the moisture from the atmosphere, limiting rain chances despite mid-week instability. Lows will remain in the middle to upper 70s. Meanwhile, the tropical Atlantic Basin remains quiet.